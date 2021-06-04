Filed Under:Crime, Police Shooting, The Georgia Bureau of Investigation
TIFT COUNTY, Ga. (CW69 News at 10) – On Friday, Tift County Sheriff’s Office requested the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) investigate an officer involved shooting, according to a GBI statement.

Preliminary information indicates that early Friday morning, Tift County sheriff’s deputies responded to a 911 call about a disturbance by two men in an Eldorado neighborhood.

The men were reportedly knocking on multiple doors.   Deputies located the men and attempted to identify them.  During the incident, one of the men fired shots at a deputy, striking the deputy multiple times.  Another deputy returned fire, striking the man.  Both the injured deputy and injured man are in serious condition.

 

The second man was taken into custody.

The GBI will continue to conduct an independent investigation.  Once the investigation is complete, it will be submitted to the Tift County District Attorney’s Office for review.

