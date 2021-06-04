ATLANTA, GA - JUNE 06: A man holds a sign reading \"Defund Police\" during a protest against police brutality on June 6, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia. This is the 12th day of protests since George Floyd died in Minneapolis police custody on May 25. (Photo by Elijah Nouvelage/Getty Images)
ATLANTA, Ga. (Patch) – Defund APD, Refund Community activists opposing the proposed increase for the Atlanta Police Department budget are planning weekend activities to promote redirecting police dollars.
Calling itself Defund APD, Refund Community (DARC), the group will canvas Atlanta neighborhoods on Saturday to forward its “Not Our Budget” agenda of demilitarizing the police, trimming funding for jails and redirecting police dollars to other community initiatives, and on Sunday film testimonials of residents who share common goals for police reform.
