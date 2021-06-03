TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. (CW44 News At 10)– Florida Man charged with two counts of burglary after officers respond to an early morning call.

At approximately 3:28 a.m. on June 3, officers of Tarpon Springs Police Department responded to the area of 790 Arthurs Court in reference to a vehicle burglary in progress.

Keyanta K. Washington, 22, was charged with two counts of burglary; conveyance unoccupied and one count of loitering and prowling.

The reporting party advised officers their ring camera activated which alerted the homeowners. The Tarpon Springs Police along with The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office set a perimeter in the area and had a K-9 respond. The K-9 was able to apprehend.

There is still one unknown subject who was able to escape apprehension.

Since May 30 – June 3 Tarpon Springs has responded to approximately 12 vehicle burglaries in the southwest portion of the City. All of the burglaries appear to be to unlocked vehicles according to reports.

Tarpon springs Police Department asks all of our citizens to make sure your vehicles are locked to deter these burglaries from happening. Do not leave valuables, firearms or keys in the vehicle.

Any one with information regarding these burglaries or the identity of the second subject please contact Tarpon Springs Police Department at 727-937-6151.