ATLANTA, Ga. (CW69 News at 10) – A federal judge sentenced Anthony Dwayne King, 39, of Atlanta, to federal prison for laundering over $247,000, from business email compromise (BEC) schemes, according to a statement from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Georgia
According to Acting U.S. Attorney Kurt R. Erskine, the charges and other information presented in court:
- From October 2 through 12, 2018, King opened accounts at three banks in the Atlanta area, each time using a false identity and sham company name. Shortly thereafter, on October 17, 2018, a homebuyer, located in Oregon, received a phone call from an impersonator posing as her realtor. The impersonator asked the victim homebuyer for an amount that she was able to wire that day to facilitate the closing of a home. The impersonator provided the victim with wiring instructions. Following the instructions, the victim wired $45,000 to one of King’s Atlanta bank accounts.
- On November 1, 2018, another homebuyer, located in Minneapolis, Minnesota, received an email from an impersonator posing as his realtor. The impersonator similarly provided this victim with wiring instructions to facilitate the closing of the property. The same day, the victim followed the impersonator’s instructions and wired $83,460.87 to an Atlanta bank account controlled by King.
- On November 16, 2018, an impersonator provided a Delaware law firm with wiring instructions to send payoff funds to a mortgager. Following the impersonator’s instructions, the law firm wired $68,403.16 to another Atlanta bank account controlled by King. The next day, King made an in-person cash withdrawal of $3,800 from the account.
- On February 27, 2019, a New Jersey company received an email from an impersonator posing as its landlord, instructing the company to wire $51,040.99 to the landlord for rent. The company followed the impersonator’s instructions and wired $51,040.99 to an Atlanta-based account. The next day, King deposited a check from this account, in the amount of $9,572, into his personal credit union account.
King will spend two years, six months in prison to be followed by three years of supervised release, and ordered to pay restitution in the amount of $124,190.63. King was convicted of money laundering conspiracy on December 16, 2020, after he pleaded guilty.
There is no parole in the federal prison system.