ATLANTA, Ga. (CW69 News at 10) — In addition to shopping, eating and hanging out at Atlantic Station, visitors can catch of glimpse of interactive art displays, including a mural painted by notable artist Kelsey Montague.

Atlanta resident Lizatte Martin stopped to soak in the mural while walking near the green space. The 30′ x 20′ mural is located on the wall of Azotea Cantina. “I love the green, because it represents growth, positive energy, new life, change,” she said.

Montague’s mural pays tribute to Atlantic Station as a public gathering place, showing a huge tree with a swing hanging from it. Visitors can interact with the mural by standing and taking pictures in front of the swing, pretending to lean on the tree or by creating other poses. “I wanted something for this piece that was not only interactive, but had that kind of community feel,” she said. The mural has a heart that represents the heart of Atlanta, a tribute to the old Atlantic Steel Mill, the Atlantic Station skyline and Georgia’s official butterfly, which is the Tiger Swallowtail.

Montague and her family live in Denver, but her work started in New York. “I did a pair of angel wings, because I love drawing wings, and I put my Instagram handle on it.” She also includes the hashtag “What Lifts You.” Those wings took flight and launched her journey of creating murals around the world before she came to Atlantic Station. “When I reached out to them, I’m like, you know, this would be a really great set. I really love the community you guys have and your building,” she said. “It is gorgeous. It’s exactly what we wanted. [We are] so happy to have her be a part of this project,” said Atlantic Station Director of Marketing Kristie Ray. “We’re just so happy to be able to bring joy and spark joy throughout the community.

Montague says her mother is her biggest inspiration. “She was like, the first artist I got to know, and she was so supportive, you know, my whole family is,” she said. She now works and travels with her sister, Courtney Montague, and her little dog named Roo. “I want my art to be a gift. I come in, I create, I put everything in.” Those on the receiving end of the artwork, including Atlantic Station visitors, are thankful. “She captured the city pretty well at the bottom. It means it’s growing,” Martin said.

Montague’s next stops include South Dakota and Alaska. “I want to keep going. I want to keep creating and doing,” she said. She’s also looking forward to her next visit to Atlanta.