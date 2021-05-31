stock photo GBI. (Shutterstock )
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (CW44 News At 10) — The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest related to a death investigation on Monday, May 31.
Debra Pais Patton, 67, was arrested and charged with abuse of a dead body, a second-degree felony according to officials.
Patton was living with a relative at a home on the 11000 block of Cypress Park Street in the Carrollwood area when her relative went missing. The disappearance was reported to HCSO by friends on Sunday, May 30.
Following a search of the home on Monday morning, deputies located the body of an adult victim.
The Medical Examiner’s Office is working to determine the identification of the deceased and the cause of death.