HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. (CW44 News At 10)– Three juveniles arrested in the May 12, 2021 armed robber of a taxi driver were recently charged in connection with a second armed robbery reported on May 11, 2021.

According to reports, during the investigation of the May 12, 2021 armed robbery incident, detectives obtained information the juveniles were also responsible for the May 11, 2021 armed robbery of a food delivery driver.

Kyle Champagne, 17, Michael Nazario, 14, and Giovanni Pereira, 18, were the juveniles arrested in connection with armed robbery of the taxi driver and food delivery driver.

Two teenage males later identified as Nazario and Pereira met the delivery driver at the front of the residence. One of the suspects later identified as Pereira displayed a handgun while demanding money from the driver, according to reports.

According to officials, the suspects took the money and two orders of chicken wings and fled the area on foot. Evidence at the scene led deputies to a residence on Chamber Court where Champagne resides. This investigation, which did not result in an arrest at the time, occurred prior to the armed robbery of a taxi driver that occurred on May 12, 2021.

Investigation revealed the three juveniles had pooled their money together to purchase two handguns online for the purpose of robbing individuals at gunpoint.

The juveniles committed two armed robberies using the handguns they had purchased.

Pereira and Nazario were each charged with one count of Armed Robbery in connection with the incident involving the food delivery driver. Champagne was charged with Conspiracy to Commit Armed Robbery.

Pereira is currently detained at the Hernando County Detention Center on a $100,000 bond. Champagne is also being held at the detention center in lieu of $110,000 bond.

Nazario remains at a Department of Juvenile Justice facility in Ocala.