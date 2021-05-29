File photo of a fire truck. (Credit: Thinkstock)
LARGO, Fla. (CW44 News At 10)– Largo Fire Rescue reminds the community the importance of fire safety during dry weather conditions after a house fire in Largo.
Largo Fire Rescue responded to a structure fire at 1420 10th St. SW at approximately 4:00 p.m. on Thursday, May 27.
The fire originated near the Pinellas Trail, and due to current dry conditions, the fire quickly spread to the fence, yard, and home of a bearby resident according to reports.
Fire crews successfully put out the fire with no injuries involved, all occupants were out of the home.
The source of the fire was not found.
Largo Fire Rescue wants to remind residents of the importance of fire safety
during dry weather conditions:
- Don’t burn trash, leaves, or brush.
- Practice safe grilling by maintaining a 10 feet distance from any brush, fence or structure and never leave a grill unattended.
- Don’t park vehicles or motorized equipment on grass or nearby shrubbery.
- Teach children the dangers of playing with fire and to never touch matches or lighters.
- Don’t dispose of cigarettes on the grass or outside of car windows.
- Put cigarettes out in a proper ash tray with water.