DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (CW69 News at 10) — Tucker City Councilman Bill Rosenfeld dedicated his life to serving others, and the city held a special park dedication on May 28, 2021, honoring his legacy.

Those living in Tucker say Rosenfeld was quite a man. Family members say they’re not being partial, but they agree. “He never met a stranger. He was a friend to everyone, and you could always count on him,” said his son, Corey Rosenfeld.

Rosenfeld died in January, and city officials voted to rename the Smoke Rise Bath and Racquet Club after him in February. Today, they unveiled a plaque there in his honor. “To have this park honor my dad and our family name here is just a beautiful thing,” said his daughter Christy Rosenfeld-Lyvers. “He was a family man, so this is a family park, so it really embodies who he was.”

“It’s a good, on one hand, closure for us and the family on our loss of Bill, but it’s a great way to celebrate his life and hold him up as an example for others.” said Tucker Mayor Frank Auman. It’s the community’s way of showing him the same love he showed them for years. “He was Rotary Club, he was Business Association in our Community Improvement District, he was a businessman, very successful,” Auman said, regarding Rosenfeld’s impact over the years.

People have cherished their time spent at the park over the years, and they cherished Bill. “This park is so important to our family. Our kids play here. We grew up here,” said Rosenfeld-Lyvers.

So, when folks visit the park, they’ll see the plaque celebrating the legacy of a man who meant so much to so many, and still does, and whose memory and good deeds live on.