DECATUR, Ga. (CW69 News at 10) – The DeKalb County Sheriff (DCSO) is investigating following an emergency DeKalb County courthouse evacuation in downtown Decatur yesterday morning, according to a DCSO statement.
DCSO ordered the evacuation and implemented an immediate security sweep of the judicial complex and some nearby businesses, including the MARTA station.
The operation – which concluded after several hours with no device being found – involved some 60 law enforcement personnel from the Decatur Police Department, the DeKalb County Police Department and DeKalb Police K9 units, the Marshal’s Office, MARTA Police, and Homeland Security.
“We are pleased with the outcome of this incident and grateful for the cooperation of our colleagues and the public in maintaining a safe environment as we responded to the threat,” says DeKalb Sheriff Melody M. Maddox.