By Staff Writer
Filed Under:boat, dead, Florida, Key West, missing
A Coast Guard Station Key West small boat crew recovered two bodies from the water approximately 16 miles south of Key West, Florida, May 27,2021. The Coast Guard is searching for a reported 10 people missing in the water. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)
Originally Published: 27 MAY 21 19:54 ET
Updated: 28 MAY 21 17:03 ET
By Amir Vera and Jamiel Lynch, CNN

(CNN) — Two people are dead and 10 are still possibly missing after a boat overturned in 18 miles southwest of Key West, Florida.

Coast Guard Cutter Resolute small boat crew rescues 8 people from the water approximately 18 miles southwest of Key West, Florida, May 27,2021. While on routine patrol, the Resolute crew spotted multiple people in the water and alerted Sector Key West watchstanders. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)

The US Coast Guard rescued eight people Thursday afternoon around 1 p.m., the military branch said in a tweet.

READ MORE: Summer Camps Prepare For A Busy Summer Despite Pandemic

Two bodies were discovered and crews are searching for a possible 10 people still missing.

READ MORE: Florida Man Found Guilty Of Attempted Enticement Of A 13-Year-Old Child

When crews arrived on the scene there was no boat to be found, but those rescued said they were on a boat that flipped, said Petty Officer Jose Hernandez, a USCG spokesperson.

The Coast Guard has two cutters and other units in the area performing search and rescue operations for the people still missing in the water, Hernandez said.

MORE NEWS: Child Tax Credit: When Will The First Monthly Check Arrive?

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.