Update: The Sixers season ticket holder who dumped the popcorn on Russell Westbrook has been indefinitely banned from all events at the Wells Fargo Center.

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Sixers dominated the Wizards to grab a 2-0 series lead Wednesday night but it was something ugly that happened off the court that is garnering attention. In the fourth quarter, Wizards star Russell Westbrook went down after colliding with Furkan Korkmaz.

He limped off the floor and was walking down the tunnel when a Sixers fan dumped popcorn on him. Westbrook had to be restrained by multiple people.

A Sixers fan poured popcorn on Russell Westbrook Smh. pic.twitter.com/qWXqe46bz0 — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) May 27, 2021

Westbrook acknowledged the incident after the game saying the “amount of fans just doing whatever they want to do — it’s out of pocket.”

“I was leaving and felt popcorn dropped on my head. To be blatantly honest man, this s— is out of hand,” Westbrook said. “The amount of disrespect. The amount of fans just doing whatever they want to do. It’s out of pocket. Seriously, any other setting, I’m all for the fans enjoying the game, having fun it’s part of sports I get it. But there are certain things that cross the line. And any other setting I know for a fact, I know that fans wouldn’t come up, a guy on the street wouldn’t come up and dump popcorn on my head because he know what would happen. Guy wouldn’t come up to me on the street and start talking mess about my kids because the response would be different. In these arenas you have to start protecting players man. We’ll see what the NBA does.”

Former Sixer and NBA Analyst, Charles Barkley responded to the incident on Inside The NBA following the game, saying the “fan should be banned for life.” And Lakers star LeBron James says the players want to see who threw the popcorn on Westbrook.

“By the way, WE AS THE PLAYERS wanna see who threw that popcorn on Russ while he was leaving the game tonight with a injury!! There’s cameras all over arenas so there’s no excuse! Cause if the shoe was on the other foot #ProtectOurPlayers,” James tweeted.

By the way WE AS THE PLAYERS wanna see who threw that popcorn on Russ while he was leaving the game tonight with a injury!! There’s cameras all over arenas so there’s no excuse! Cause if the 👟 was on the other 🦶🏾.🎥 #ProtectOurPlayers — LeBron James (@KingJames) May 27, 2021

This isn’t the first time a Philly fan has had a dust-up with the future hall of famer. A fan flipped him the double bird back in 2016.

Disclaimer: The video below shows explicit gestures.

Wells Fargo Center President of Business Operations Valerie Camillo released a statement on Twitter regarding the incident.

“This was classless, unacceptable behavior, and we’re not going to tolerate it at Wells Fargo Center. We’re proud to have the most passionate fans in the country and the best home-court and home-ice advantage around, but this type of behavior has no place in our arena.”

Wells Fargo Center statement on fan behavior at tonight’s Philadelphia 76ers game. pic.twitter.com/4GgNqYcdFp — Wells Fargo Center (@WellsFargoCtr) May 27, 2021

After an investigation, the Sixers determined the fan who dumped the popcorn was a season ticket holder. His season tickets have since been revoked, effective immediately.

He has also been indefinitely banned from all events at the Wells Fargo Center

“After an investigation into the incident that occurred at last night’s game, we have determined that the person involved will have his season ticket membership revoked, effectively immediately,” the Sixers said in a statement. “In addition, he will be banned from all events at Wells Fargo Center indefinitely. We apologize to Russell Westbrook and the Washington Wizards for being subjected to this type of unacceptable and disrespectful behavior. There is no place for it in our sport or arena.”

The Philadelphia 76ers beat the Washington Wizards 120-95 on Wednesday night.

Game 3 is Saturday night at Washington.

(© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.)