(CBS Local)- The Floyd Mayweather Jr. vs. Logan Paul pay-per-view match is right around the corner and Showtime has now announced its broadcast team for the event.

Brian Custer, the veteran sportscaster, will host the event and will be joined by Desus Nice and The Kid Mero, the hosts of Showtime’s late-night Desus & Mero show. The duo will provide their brand of unique commentary throughout the event. On the call ringside will be Mauro Ranallo who will be joined by Hall of Fame analyst Al Bernstein and three-division world champion Abner Mares. Brendan Schaub of Showtime Sports’ digital series Below The Belt will join the broadcast as a reporter.

To get fans ready for the event, Showtime is airing a 30-minute special this Saturday, May 29 titled Inside Mayweather vs. Paul. The special will take viewers inside the training camps of both Mayweather and Paul to give a look at the pair’s preparations for the bout. In addition to footage from the two training camps, the special contains a look at the moment when Mayweather and the Paul brothers met in Miami on May 6 for the kick-off press conference for the bout.

The Inside Mayweather vs. Paul special airs at 9:30 p.m. ET on Saturday preceding the network’s Showtime Championship Boxing tripleheader featuring WBC Bantamweight World Champion Nordine Oubaali taking on Nonito Donaire in a championship bout.

Showtime Sports is set to provide coverage of fight week events on multiple platforms with contributions from Schaub, Luke Thomas and Brian Campbell of Morning Kombat, and Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson of All The Smoke.

Mayweather vs. Paul: Bragging Rights is being produced and distributed by SHOWTIME PPV and will take place Sunday, June 6, live at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla.