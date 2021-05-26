HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. (CW44 News At 10)– Man on the run from authorities caught after a tip was given to the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office, on May 25, 2021.

The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office received information from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children regarding an absconded Sex Offender.

The Sex Offender was possibly residing at an address in Hernando County.

David Swenson, or Kevin Crowley, 54, has been charged with not registering as a sex offender with no bond.

During the investigation, it was revealed that the individual in question, David Swenson, was in fact an absconded Sex Offender from the state of California.

According to reports, detectives discovered that Swenson had active warrants for his arrest for failing to register as a Sex Offender in California in 2000.

Swenson was using an identity by the name of Kevin Crowley and was living with his wife in Spring Hill.

Using various databases available to law enforcement, detectives discovered Swenson recently obtained a fishing license in Spring Hill, using the name Kevin Crowley and the two motor vehicles, a camper, and a boat on the property at the Linden Drive address were all registered to Crowley’s wife, Kathleen Crowley, according to reports.

Swenson never obtained a driver’s license or ID card under his own name or the name of Kevin Crowley; nor did he register in the state of Florida as a Sex Offender.

Detectives responded to the residence and made contact with the wife, Kathleen. Kathleen confirmed that Swenson did reside there but advised he was riding his bicycle in the neighborhood.

Detectives, with help from the HCSO Aviation Unit, searched the neighborhood, but were unable to locate Swenson.

A short time later, the HCSO Aviation Unit spotted Swenson walking on the bike trail near Anderson Snow Park. Detectives responded and made contact with the individual who confirmed his identity as David Swenson. Swenson was placed into custody according to officials.