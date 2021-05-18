PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (CW44 News At 10) – Monday was the first day children 12 and up were able to get the Pfizer vaccine in Pinellas County.

At MyKidzMD Pediatrics, experts say if your child gets the Pfizer vaccine, they could see similar symptoms to what adults usually experience.

Dr. Regina Hardin owns MyKidzMD Pediatrics and says “Most of them are saying they are interested in the vaccine but they want to know if there are any things they should be worried about.”

Dr. Hardin says she has been getting a lot of calls from parents with questions about the COVID-19 vaccine.

“I think we have enough data at this point to be able to say that yes, we can go ahead and start it,” said Hardin.

She says next week she will start vaccinating her patients 12 and up.

“I am excited about it because I think for so long, we’ve not been able to do the things that we’ve been used to doing and I think the kids are excited as well,” said Hardin.

Dr. Hardin says when her patients are vaccinated, they will be monitored for 15 to 30 minutes afterwards, but parents should expect very mild symptoms a day or two following the vaccination.

“For the most part, I think people have just seen arm soreness, so I think for the most part, that’s what we will see in the kids as well,” said Hardin.

Dr. Claudia Espinosa, USF experts and pediatrician specializing in infectious disease, says “Maybe headache, some fatigue, some kids may get a fever for a day or two.”

Dr. Espinosa says getting the vaccine will be less harmful for children than getting COVID-19.

“I am still seeing those kids in that group of age in the hospital, with infections, with complications,” said Dr. Espinosa.

She encourages parents to consider getting their children vaccinated sooner than later.

“Parents need to know that we don’t know who is the kid who will end up in the hospital,” said Dr. Espinosa.

Dr. Hardin says she will be picking up vaccines for her clinic this week, and if you’re interested, you should call to make an appointment.