PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (CW44 News At 10) – With hurricane season fast approaching, local experts share how to best prepare your home and family for a weather emergency.

Florida residents, recent to natives know the state is nearly synonymous with hurricanes. With a rapidly-approaching open to hurricane season on June 1, Pinellas County Operations Manager Joe Borries shares a few tips. “We ask citizens to do three things… know your risk, make a plan and stay informed.”

Borries says it only takes one storm to negatively affect a family so having a plan is crucial. “A plan includes:’ what am I going to do when certain things happen and I receive those warnings? Do I have a certain place to go to? How am I going to handle my boats? How am I going to handle my personal information?’

Knowing your risk and making that plan also requires paying close attention to the start and end times of evacuation orders. Borries says “Everybody should reach their safe place by the end of that time and that is why there is start and end time to evacuation orders.”

The safe places Borries refers to can include public shelter that will be following CDC guidelines for Covid. “We will have shelters available for those that need it and we will have [health safety] practices in place.”