Orlando, Fla. (CW44 News At 10)- A Florida accountant was sentenced to 15 years in federal prison for two counts of wire fraud on Friday,
May 14.READ MORE: Colonial Pipeline returns to 'normal operations' after restart
U.S. District Judge Wendy W. Berger sentenced Kavita L. Harack, also known as Kavita Harrack or Sara Harack, 35, of Kissimmee to 15 years in federal prison for embezzling funds from employers.
The court also ordered Harack to forfeit the $604,637.25 in proceeds which she obtained as a result of the fraud, and to pay restitution to the victims of this defense.
The court ruled that Harak’s attempt to obstruct justice during her judicial proceedings by submitting fraudulent documentation tp the U.S. Attorney’s Office and making multiple false statement to the court according to officials.READ MORE: Disney World changes mask requirements for guests
Harak plead guilty on October 19, 2020.
According to court documents, in May 2017, Harack was hired to work in the Orlando office of a display services company as an accountant. Between April 2018 and May 2019, Harack directed 74 fraudulent payments from the company to four bank accounts held in her or her husband’s name. Harack disguised the transfers to these personal accounts as vendor payments. After Harack was terminated by the display services company in May 2019, she was hired to work in the accounting department of a project design company in Orlando. Between July 2019 and December 2019, Harack directed four fraudulent payments from the project design company into two of her personal accounts, again disguising the transactions as vendor payments.
Between 2018 and 2019 Harack in total fraudulently paid herself 604,637.25 from accounts belonging to the display services and project design companies.MORE NEWS: Tax Refunds Delayed As Filing Deadline Draws Near
Harack used those funds for personal expenses, including a purchase of a home and others.