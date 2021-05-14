ACWORTH, Ga. (CW69 News at 10) — Caleb Anderson walked across the stage at Chattahoochee Technical College on May 13, 2021, after earning his high school diploma and Associates Degree in Interdisciplinary Studies at the age of 12.
CW69 has been following Caleb’s journey since October 2020, when his family shared how this brilliant youth was already enrolled in college when most kids his age are in middle school. We also shared how he’s headed to Georgia Tech in the fall, where he’ll major in aerospace engineering. He’ll be only 13 years old and already a junior when he starts classes.
There’s still a lot on his to-do list, and we look forward to keeping up with the journey.