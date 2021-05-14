JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (CW69 News at 10) – Antony Eugene Woody, 33, of Orange Park pled guilty to a federal charge of advertising images depicting the sexual abuse of children for sale using the internet.

Woody faces a mandatory minimum penalty of 15 years, and up to, 30 years in federal prison, and a potential life term of supervised release.

According to court documents, in February 2019, the FBI discovered that an online user named “imsoofreakyy” was using a particular social media application to offer child sex abuse images for sale on the internet. Meanwhile, the Clay County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) received a Cybertip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that the same user “imsoofreakyy” was using a particular email address to advertise images of children being sexually assaulted. CCSO detectives were able to identify this individual as Antony Eugene Woody, who resided in Orange Park.

On March 22, 2019, CCSO officers and FBI agents executed a search warrant at Woody’s residence. During an interview with law enforcement, Woody admitted that he downloaded child sex abuse images from the internet, labeled these images with titles, prices, and his online contact information, and then re-posted them for sale using a social media app.

Woody also admitted to defrauding some online by taking their money not sending them the contraband images that they had purchased. Woody received at least $995 in profits from these sales through the Venmo app. A search of Woody’s cellular telephone revealed 33 videos and 40 images depicting the sexual abuse of children. Two of these images bore superimposed advertising language that was created and placed on them by Woody.