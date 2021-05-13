(CBS) – Young Sheldon airs its fourth season finale tonight at 8:00PM ET/PT on CBS and Paramount+. Young Sheldon was also recently picked up for three more seasons meaning fans of the show can enjoy watching Sheldon Cooper and family continue to grow for years to come. Tonight’s finale is titled, “The Wild And Woolly World Of Nonlinear Dynamics.”

CBS’ Matt Weiss spoke to series stars Montana Jordan and Raegan Revord about growing up on the show and what’s to come for Sheldon and co.

MW: Raegan, Montana, great to see you two and first of all, congratulations are in order. Young Sheldon got picked up for three more seasons, what was each of your reactions when you got the news?

RR: I was super excited. We expected to get one, maybe possibly two, because how we ended season two, but we never expected three. I wasn’t there, but I saw the video and it was insane. We were freaking out. Everyone was freaking out. We were laughing, cheering, and whistling. A really high pitch whistle, that I can’t do to save my life, but it was amazing. I’m so excited and grateful.

MJ: You know, it’s a big deal, it really is. I try not to think about it because I don’t know, that’s just how I am. I’m just having fun. It’s nice to have such an amazing onset family and be able to feel comfortable with spending three more years with them and even more after that, maybe. It’s crazy to think about how we got picked up for three more seasons and it’ll be seven seasons after these three. It’s a crazy experience going on.

MW: It’s really incredible what you two, and Ian as well, have been able to do where you get this show so young and it goes on to be so successful. Montana you just turned 18 a couple of months ago. What’s it been like growing up together on this show?

MJ: Right. It’s crazy to think about. A fun fact is Reagan is 13 now and I was 13 when I booked the show. That’s just crazy to think about that. Even though it is work and we got to go in a certain time and everything, we make each other feel comfortable. We have fun and it doesn’t even feel like work. Four seasons have really flown by.

RR: Yeah!

MJ: When I look back at the first season, I personally cannot watch the first season because I don’t like seeing my 13-year-old self. I just can’t do it. It’s kind of flown by for me, but I’m having fun.

RR: Yeah, it’s insane because he was my age and now, he’s 18. It feels like time flew by. I don’t know how it happened. Whenever we get picked up again, I’ll be driving. That’s just insane. Montana says he’s going to get off the road when I start driving.

MJ: I’m off the road when she starts driving for sure!

RR: He is very mean [Laughs]. Now that he’s 18 I love calling him Mr. Montana.

MW: I can see the brother-sister relationship has really bled off the show into real life. [Laughs]

RR: Yeah, I can face time him, call him, text him anytime. I would like to point out that I haven’t done so in two weeks though so it’s been a little while.

MW: The season finale is coming up now, looking back what were some of your favorite moments?

RR: I love Missy’s first kiss, in episode 15, I loved that. I love being able to portray a happy side of her. I love being able to do firsts with her. I love also, I think it was episode nine, when Missy starts her period. I love that because it was super sweet seeing Georgie and Missy bonding about Missy taking control and Georgie basically having a panic attack and needing to lie down. I just love seeing the Georgie and Missy moments.

MW: Very cool, Montana. What about you?

MJ: Yeah it’s always fun to have those scenes with Georgie and Missy. Those are some of my favorites too.

MW: Season finale coming up tonight at 8PM. I know you can’t tell me too much, but what can you give away about what we’re going to see?

RR: Well, Missy has a little heart break. That really makes her angry so she’s sad, she’s crying, she’s distraught. She doesn’t really know what to do. She’s just getting mad at everyone around her because she doesn’t have anyone else to take it out on. I frankly enjoy being able to yell at everybody. That was a lot of fun. I’ve been looking forward to that.

It was a lot of fun to play the sad side of Missy. I love doing that because you don’t get to see it often. I think it’s super sweet seeing the other side of Missy, peeling back the layers on her. It’s just chaos, fighting, and confusion. I love it so much. It was so much fun to play.

MJ: Yeah, I’m just excited to see what everybody thinks about the cliff hanger and what everybody thinks is going to happen next season. We don’t even know. I’m excited to see what everybody thinks is going to happen and it might happen. Who knows?

MW: We’re all looking forward to that for sure. Awesome to talk to you guys. All the best stay safe and looking forward to those three new seasons!

MJ: Thank you, Sir.

RR: Thank you. Bye!

