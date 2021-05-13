POLK COUNTY, Fla. (CW44 News At 10) — A Loughman Oaks Elementary School Guidance Counselor was arrested Wednesday, May 12 around 8:30 p.m. for driving under the influence.

Rachael Tederous 45, of Davenport was arrested on Wednesday night by Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

A deputy responded to a call that reported a reckless driver in a black dodge pickup truck, and located the truck near US 27 and legacy boulevard according to officials. A traffic stop was initiated by the deputy, once she saw the truck almost hit a minivan.

“Her decision to drive under the influence could have easily injured or killed someone. A person who works as a guidance counselor at a school, whose job is to help young children, should set a better example,” said Sheriff, Grady Judd.

Tederous was the only occupant in the car. According to officials Tederous was on her way to pick up two children from the nearby park.

The deputy noticed Tederous speech was slurred and her breath had an odor of an alcoholic beverage, but Tederous told the deputy she was having blood sugar problems.

A medic for the Polk County Fire and Rescue checked Tederous and determined her blood sugar was fine. According to officials, while being checked, deputies noticed a mostly- empty bottle of Jose Cuervo Tequila in the door.

During a field sobriety test, Tederous had a difficult time performing, she shortly refused to finish the test.

Tederous was arrested and taken to Polk County Jail, where she refused or was unable to exhale the necessary amount of air for a breath alcohol test according to officials.

Tederous was charged with DUI. She has has no prior arrests.