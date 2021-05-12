ATLANTA, Ga. (CW69 News at 10) — Lines of cars waiting to fuel up at gas stations are becoming an all too familiar sight, days after a cyber attack forced a shut down of the Colonial Pipeline, creating a fuel shortage in several states, including Georgia.

“It’s insane. I hope that they resolve it soon. It seems like they’re working on it, but I think that we’re all gonna suffer in the short term,” said Justin Rejowski, who was waiting to get gas at a QuikTrip station on Buford Highway.

Colonial Pipeline issued a statement indicating the company restarted its pipeline operations Wednesday evening around 5 p.m. EDT. Officials say it will still take several days to get the fuel delivery chain back to normal.

Drivers who are panicking and hoarding the fuel are making it worse for those who just need a tank of gas. “I only got half a tank. If I don’t have any gas, how am I supposed to get to work? And if I can’t get to work, how am I supposed to feed my kids,” said a driver who goes by “Finnesse_Tweezy.” The GasBuddy app has a tracker to help drivers find gas.

State officials are urging everyone not to panic during the shortage. “Please do not go out and fill up every five gallon can that you have,” said Governor Brian Kemp during an update on the fuel shortage. He says Georgia’s Cyber Security Board is working with multiple agencies to prevent potential attacks on the state’s systems. “While we are currently not aware of any potential threats to state systems, we’re doing all we can to ensure that if an attempt is made, our employees and our agencies are well-equipped to respond,” he said.

Officials say, even with an end to the fuel shortage in sight, there’s still an opportunity for price gouging. The State Attorney General’s Office indicated they’ve received more than 300 price gouging complaints following the pipeline shutdown. “While the state of emergency remains in effect, businesses may not charge more for products and services identified by the governor than they charged before the declaration,” said Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr, adding it applies to both motor and diesel fuels. Carr says, however, prices may go up based on new stock increases or transporting costs.

To report any pipeline cyber attack-related scams or price gouging, the Attorney General’s Office urges Metro Atlanta residents to call 404-651-8600. Those living outside the area should call 1-800-869-1123. You can also report incidents online here.