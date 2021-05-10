ATLANTA, Ga. (CW69 News at 10) – The Gwinnett County Police Department (GCPD) arrested a suspect in a homicide at the Norcross Inn and Suites hotel, according to a news release from GCPD.
Demetrius Tyree Martin, 33, was identified as the alleged shooter. Demetrius returned to the scene while officers were still investigating the incident. Martin was taken into custody and he was charged with Malice Murder and Aggravated Assault. Currently, the incident appears to be domestic related.
Shortly before 9:00 p.m., GCPD dispatched officers to a “trouble unknown” call at 6650 Bay Circle, Norcross. Officers found one Hispanic man deceased in room 229. Multiple shots were fired into the room striking the victim. The victim’s name is being withheld until the next of kin is notified.
Witnesses are encouraged to call GCPD Investigators or Atlanta Crime Stoppers with any useful information.