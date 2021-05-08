WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. (CW44 News At 10) – If convicted, a Wesley Chapel man is expected to surrender his electronics and Chevy Corvette before heading off to prison for enticing a minor into sexual activity. Authorities are searching for further information and other possible victims.

Clayton Everett Colborn (29, Wesley Chapel), also known as Jason Rich has been indicted and charged with enticement and coercion of a minor to engage in sexual activity. If convicted, Colborn faces a minimum mandatory penalty of 10 years, and up to life, in federal prison, and a potential life term of supervised release. The indictment also notifies Colborn that the United States intends to forfeit his electronic devices and his Chevrolet Corvette, items that Colborn had used in the commission of this offense.

According to the indictment, in or around January 2020 and continuing through February 3, 2020, Colborn knowingly persuaded, induced, enticed, and coerced an individual under the age of 16 year to engage in sexual activity.

Colborn allegedly posed as a teenage boy on dating apps and met with a 13-year-old girl in an Ocoee park. Officers located Colborn near a set of restrooms in the park.

An indictment is merely a formal charge that a defendant has committed one or more violations of federal criminal law, and every defendant is presumed innocent unless, and until, proven guilty.