NORCROSS, Ga. (CW69 News at 10) – An overnight fire damaged businesses at strip center on the corner of Norcross Tucker Rd and Oakwood Circle.

A 911 caller said that a plaza was on fire at 6034 South Norcross Tucker Road NW in Norcross.

Firefighters flowing water from aerial ladder for 2nd time to knock down bulk of flames. Business fire located at 6034 S. Norcross Tucker Rd NW in Norcross. pic.twitter.com/XGHbtZo8I7 — Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services (@GwinnettFire) May 6, 2021

When firefighters arrived, they found a single-story strip mall with flames and black smoke rolling out of a store. Crews worked to extinguish flames that were burning through firewall.

The fire destroyed three units, including Taqueria La Fragua Restaurant, Deportes Mundial and Eastern Pakistan/Indian Groceries, but the total number of businesses is still being determined.

Jintana Ortiz’s family owns Siamese Basil Thai Restaurant, which is located on the opposite end of the strip mall from where the fire happened and had minimal damage. “When I called, no one answered, so my heart sank, and I thought, ‘Oh my goodness.’ I got a hold of them finally, and then heard that they were ok,” she said, also sharing how she feels badly for the other business owners. “We’ve all been here for a very long time, and we all know each other. We grew up together. It’s a loss for them as well as it is for us, because we’re all family here.”

Structural integrity was severely compromised which limited firefighters’ ability to gain complete access to put out hotspots. This compromise also hindered the Fire Investigators ability to being determining cause and point of origin.

No one was found in any of the adjacent businesses and no injuries were reported.