TAMPA, Fla. (CW44 News At 10) – The Hillsborough County Commission voted to extend the county’s state of emergency despite the governor’s decision to suspend all COVID-19 restrictions across the state.

USF expert in public health, Dr. Thomas Unnasch, says people still need to take COVID-19 precautions despite the governor’s executive order, and if people don’t, we could see a spike in cases over the next month.

“I was quite disappointed to hear that to tell you the truth because we are just off the back end coming onto the fourth wave of infection now,” said Unnasch.

Unnasch says the governor’s executive order to suspend all COVID-19 restrictions on Monday was surprising.

“I’m hoping that i’m wrong. I’m hoping that we are at a point where it’s not going to make a lot of difference but I think we are taking a really big gamble,” said Unnasch.

As of Wednesday, county officials say almost 46% of eligible people in Hillsborough County are vaccinated.

“To get to a point where we are really protected, we need about 75 or 80% of our population vaccinated,” said Unnasch.

Unnasch says the governor’s decision could cause a large spike in Coronavirus cases.

“If he had waited until, maybe another five weeks before declaring this, we’d probably be at the end of the fourth wave and we’d probably be at a point where this whole pandemic is dying out and it would be a bad memory by this summer,” said Unnasch.

Despite the governor’s order, five out of six county commissioners voted to extend the local state of emergency

Kimberly Overman, a county commissioner, says “It is not the time to let our guard down. We’ve seen other countries fall into a second surge that is global in nature right now in terms of what’s happening. It is extreme but it is important to recognize a second surge is a risk.”

Overman says people still need to wear masks and social distance, but one woman who spoke during public comment at Wednesday’s meeting disagrees.

“Now we have kids who don’t want to attend school because they are forced to wear a mask all the time,” said one public speaker.

Unnasch says if people aren’t fully vaccinated, they need to be as safe as possible and wear their masks.

“If we give up and lay down on this marathon one hundred yards before the finish line, we’re not going to finish,” said Unnasch.

The district attorney says the local state of emergency isn’t to enforce COVID-19 restrictions, but instead it makes it easier for the county to receive COVID-19-related funding from FEMA.