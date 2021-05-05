SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — One year after he lost right eye from a suicide attempt, 29-year-outfielder Drew Robinson has recovered and will be playing professional baseball this Thursday.
The San Francisco Giants signed Robinson to play for its Triple-A affiliate Sacramento River Cats over the winter. On Wednesday he announced that he'd be starting on opening day in Las Vegas.
"I'm officially a one-eyed professional baseball player," Robinson tweeted Wednesday morning. "And the fact that we open our season in my hometown of Las Vegas really can't get anymore full circle."
Robinson, who debuted with the Texas Rangers in 2017 and later the St. Louis Cardinals, played over 100 games in the major leagues before his suicide attempt in April 2020. Robinson lost his eye during the four surgeries he underwent following the attempt and after some physical therapy, Robinson started playing again.
If all goes well, Robinson hopes to become the first one-eyed player in Major League Baseball since Whammy Douglas pitched for the Pittsburgh Pirates in 1957.