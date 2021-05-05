CLEMENTS (CBS13) – A saloon owner in the Central Valley has been arrested after state agents say he was selling fraudulent COVID-19 vaccination cards out of his business.

Agents with the California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC) arrested 59-year-old Todd Anderson of Acampo, owner of the Old Corner Saloon in Clements, after receiving word that the phony cards were being sold at the bar along Highway 88, according to a statement from the agency on Tuesday. They allege that undercover agents were also able to buy the illegal cards.

During his arrest, Anderson was also said to have a loaded unregistered firearm, which is a felony in California.

The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office and the San Joaquin County District Attorney’s Office helped agents obtain a search warrant for the bar, and during the search, agents found items that could have been used to make the cards, they say.

ABC says they are also investigating an employee of Anderson’s who may also be connected to the cards.

Regarding the arrest, San Joaquin County District Attorney Tori Verber Salazar said:

“It is disheartening to have members in our community show flagrant disregard for public health in the midst of a pandemic. Distributing, falsifying or purchasing fake COVID-19 vaccine cards is against the law and endangers yourself and those around you. The San Joaquin County District Attorney’s Office is grateful for the partnership with the California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control for their work in this case.” MORE NEWS: Snowshoes: Woman Arrested At Hartsfield-Jackson For Smuggling $40K Of Cocaine In Shoes

ABC plans to file disciplinary action against the business, which could include the revocation of its liquor license.