ATLANTA, Ga. (CW69 News at 10) — Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms held a press conference Tuesday at Atlanta Police Department (APD) Headquarters to address crime, following a violent weekend of 12 shootings and four homicides.

Bottoms says, despite the city’s efforts to combat crime, the violence continues. “We are here again, on the heels of another child in our city being shot and killed,” she said. Diamond Johnson, 15, was shot and killed when a fight broke out between a group of juveniles at one location and moved to 790 Glenwood Avenue. “Despite the fact that APD has removed 2,000 guns from our streets and arrested more than 700 violent offenders, it’s still not enough,” said Bottoms.

CRIME STOPPERS ATL- $5,000 Reward for info on the shooting that killed Diamond Johnson, 15. Surveillance photos show 4 vehicles associated with the crime at 790 Glenwood Ave on May 1.

CRIME STOPPERS ATL- $5,000 Reward for info on the shooting that killed Diamond Johnson, 15. Surveillance photos show 4 vehicles associated with the crime at 790 Glenwood Ave on May 1.

You can submit anonymous tips at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or online at https://t.co/LS90fEzDoP.

She recapped how the city had already added 250 officers on the street, expanded its camera technology and increased the number of license plate readers. Bottoms says now she’s creating a small working group to make recommendations on what else the city can do. She also named Interim Atlanta Police Chief Rodney Bryant as the new permanent chief. “Yes, we have a long way to go, but I see the path to getting us there,” said Bryant. He says Atlanta officer morale is improving, despite recruitment challenges. “We also know that policing has to rebrand itself. We didn’t get it all right. We messed up, as a profession,” he said.

Bryant says APD is restructuring several police units and partnering with multiple agencies, including the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office. Bottoms says stricter gun laws are needed at the state level. “Until that happens, I am so sad to say that this likely will not be the last time I stand here,” she said.

Police are still investigating the shootings, and they’re offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information on the shooting that killed Diamond Johnson. Information on this and other cases can be submitted anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or online here.