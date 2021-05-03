ATLANTA, Ga. (CW69 News at 10/CNN) — A tornado touched down near Fulton Industrial Blvd. in the Atlanta area on Monday morning as severe weather threatened more than 100 million people from the southern Plains through the Mid-Atlantic.

A tornado watch is in effect until 7 p.m. EDT for east-central Georgia, central South Carolina and south-central North Carolina. This includes Charlotte and Rockingham in North Carolina, Columbia and Greenwood in South Carolina and Augusta in Georgia.

A couple tornadoes are possible with the thunderstorms, in addition to the risk for large hail up to the size of a quarter and isolated wind gusts up to 70 mph, according to the Storm Prediction Center.

Flash Flood Warning including Atlanta GA, Sandy Springs GA, Roswell GA until 6:15 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/rIKIvELKrc — NWS Atlanta (@NWSAtlanta) May 3, 2021

A tornado warning was issued at about 10:30 a.m. and lasted until 11:15 a.m. ET, threatening about 450,000 people in its potential path, according to the National Weather Service in Atlanta. There were no reports of damage, the NWS said. WSB reports a tornado touched down near Fulton Industrial Blvd.

The extent of the storm’s damage wasn’t clear early Monday afternoon. Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms tweeted photos of downed trees in her neighborhood in southwest Atlanta, while Dru Ghegan, the owner of Bonded Service Warehouse in Fulton County, shared photos that show the building suffered significant damage.

Just spoke with a neighbor who says he saw the funnel cloud come through. pic.twitter.com/LSNAnzGoM8 — Keisha Lance Bottoms (@KeishaBottoms) May 3, 2021

The storm that prompted the warning is moving to the eastern metro area and has weakened. A severe thunderstorm warning was in effect until 12 p.m. for parts of central DeKalb and southwestern Gwinnett Counties, including Lawrenceville, Lilburn and Stone Mountain.

Overall, a tornado watch is in effect until 4 p.m. ET for parts of Georgia and Alabama, including Atlanta, Macon and Montgomery, as additional thunderstorms could produce a few tornadoes in this watch area through the afternoon. Hail up of to 1 inch and damaging winds up to 70 mph are also possible with some of these storms.

There have already been thunderstorms this morning, and additional storms will form during the latter half of the day.

Storms trek east Tuesday

The threat doesn’t end on Monday, however. The storm system over the Plains will make its trek toward the East Coast, fueling the risk for severe weather from the Gulf Coast through the eastern Great Lakes on Tuesday.

This puts a state like Mississippi back at risk for tornadoes, but tornadoes could especially be possible in parts of Louisiana, Alabama and Tennessee as well, where there is a level 3 out of 5 severe weather risk.

“Large hail, damaging wind gusts and a few tornadoes will be likely along with rainfall rates in excess of an inch per hour,” said the National Weather Service office in Jackson, Mississippi.

A few showers and storms could be possible during the day, especially in the Tennessee River Valley, but the main event will be Tuesday evening into Tuesday night across the Gulf Coast states.

A squall line is expected to form, making for widespread storms. This line is expected to reach as far north as the Great Lakes, but the storms will likely be more scattered.

Flash flooding will be possible across the South thanks to the combination of heavy rainfall and all the rain that has fallen in recent days and weeks. A widespread 1-3 inches of rain is forecast across this region into Tuesday night.

By Wednesday, this line of storms should weaken by Wednesday morning as it approaches the East Coast of the US, but isolated severe weather will remain possible.

