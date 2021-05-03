LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga., (CW69 News at 10) – Gwinnett County Fire & Emergency Services battled blazes that destroyed two homes and injured one person in Lawrenceville Monday morning.
A neighbor reported a house behind theirs was on fire a little after 2:00 a.m. on Twin Brook Way NW in unincorporated Lawrenceville.
Firefighters extinguishing hotspots at this overnight fire on the 200 block of Twin Brook Way in Lawrenceville. All occupants of affected homes are accounted for. pic.twitter.com/5d3y1kpXUl
— Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services (@GwinnettFire) May 2, 2021
Firefighters found two single-story, single-family residences on slabs fully engulfed in flames. Heat from the blazes had started to extend to neighboring houses to the left and right of the engulfed structures.
One of the homes was occupied by an older man and two of his grandchildren. The gentleman was able to wake the children up and escape to the backyard. Neighbors were able to kick a fence down and pull the family to safety.
During their escape, the grandfather sustained injuries and paramedics transported him local hospital. The children’s parents arrived and removed them from the scene.
All occupants of the affected homes were accounted for during the primary and secondary searches. Fire Investigators are actively trying to determine the point of origin and cause.