ATLANTA, Ga. (CW69 News at 10) — After cancelling last year’s event due to the pandemic, the C5 Georgia Youth Foundation is planning its 8th Annual Drive For Youth Golf Classic on May 24, 2021, at the Country Club of the South in Johns Creek.

Sandra Perez says her five years with C5 were like a dream come true. “If I wasn’t in C5, I would probably never have the opportunity to do some of the things that we did, like ropes course, caving, trekking in the mountains in Utah,” she said.

The foundation is also known for teaching youth leadership and college and career readiness skills, serving under-resourced youth who may not otherwise get these opportunities. “C5 is providing, really, that support for young people as well as giving that guidance to college and hopefully beyond,” said C5 Executive Director Jackie Cannizzo.

It’s why organizers are getting the word out about their golf classic, which is one of their biggest fundraisers. “The goal is to make sure that they have all the tools that are necessary to get on the path of success,” Cannizzo said. The golf classic has impacted more than 1,200 youth over eight years. Organizers say 85% of their high potential students receive free reduced lunch and 80% are the first generation to go to college. “Our students are successful, 100% of them move into college, career or military,” said C5 Board Member Lanovia Neal. “It really allowed me, going into high school, to be confident in myself, apply for those leadership positions,” said Perez, who said the program also allowed her to earn national scholarship awards. “Sandra’s story is ordinary within C5, that all of our students lean into leadership, lean into success once they leave us,” said Neal.

For information on C5 Georgia’s Drive For Youth Golf Classic and how to become a sponsor, click here.