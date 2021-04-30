POLK COUNTY, Fla. (CW44 News At 10) – Six people involved in a huge drug trafficking operation are now behind bars, and three of them are facing charges in Polk County.

Sheriff Grady Judd says the operation resulted in the largest methamphetamine seizure in Polk County history.

The investigation began back in January. Polk County undercover detectives and Homeland Security Investigators acted as customers in the drug operation and eventually arrested six people and seized up to $54 million in drugs.

“As you know, I’ve been with the Polk County Sheriff’s Office for my entire adult life and this is the largest methamphetamine seizure in the history of Polk County Sheriff’s Office,” said Judd.

The investigation all began on January 14, when a package, shipped from Canada, was intercepted by Polk County investigators. Inside that package was about 2,500 Xanax pills. That’s when officials arrested 37-year-old Amber Cayson of Winter Haven who was helping with the delivery.

During the investigation, officials learned of a second person involved.

“Brian Stanton’s home is the federal penitentiary in Atlanta, Georgia. He was the master-mind behind this entire operation from federal prison,” said Judd.

43-year-old Jennifer Meers from Georgia worked for Stanton, and undercover detectives arranged for her to deliver a suitcase of 26 pounds of meth to a hotel in Lakeland, Florida. She then went back home to Georgia.

“She was released from federal prison for a 10-year-stretch on January 20 of this year. And on March 13, she’s delivering meth in Florida while she’s still on five year’s probation,” said Judd.

On March 30, Polk County undercover detectives arranged to pick up 35 pounds of meth from Meers’ personal truck in Atlanta. A little later, Meers was arrested during a traffic stop on a Polk County Sheriff’s Office warrant.

“Our undercover detectives were their new operation in Central Florida. Surprise! We’re the cops!” said Judd.

Investigators have associated this operation with the Juarez Mexican Cartel, which is known for being very violent with targeted executions.

“Murdering other people and murdering innocent people that get in the way,” said Judd.

Polk County Sheriff’s Office seized a total of 20 firearms, 1,500 pounds of meth, about 25 pounds of THC edibles, 2,500 Xanax pills, and 2.4 lbs of marijuana.

Polk County Sheriff, Grady Judd says this investigation into drug trafficking isn’t over.

Kevin Sibley with Homeland Security Investigations says “This is just the beginning of what we think is a much larger case potentially.”

“To protect your children from getting the access to this very dangerous, deadly drug,” said Judd.

Three other men were arrested in Georgia for being involved in the drug trafficking operation, with two of them being in the United States illegally.