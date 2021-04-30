DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (CW69 News at 10) — Members of CORE, which stands for Community Organized Relief Effort, greeted people arriving at the Latin American Association to get the COVID-19 vaccine on April 29, 2021.

They’re partnering with the DeKalb County Board of Health to provide the vaccine in vulnerable communities, particularly minority and immigrant communities, at 10 different sites a week. “Our team in DeKalb County has the potential of 20 languages, so we can serve any language,” said CORE Program Manager Dr. Omar Aziz.

They work in most counties around Georgia, including DeKalb County, where they’ve also partnered with the International Rescue Committee (IRC) to help with their mobile vaccination efforts. “We’ve actually had a great working relationship with CORE. They assisted us back last summer with our testing efforts,” said Interim DeKalb County District Health Director Dr. Sandra Valenciano.

The Georgia Department of Public Health reported the county had administered more than 425,000 vaccines as of April 28, 2021. At least 34% of those getting the vaccine had one dose, and 23% are fully vaccinated. “There’s a lot of vaccine hesitancy in the minority communities. The challenges we face are vaccine education and equity,” said CORE Site Manager Feven Bekele, who shared how they’re facing the challenges head on. “There’s a lot of conspiracy theories going around, and I think our job is to debunk that.”

“We have seen a decline in those who are registering for the vaccine,” said Valenciano. DeKalb County is now accepting walk-up patients at all sites. “You don’t have to be registered at all, you can be registered on site.” A county strike team of first responders is also bringing the vaccine to those who are homebound. “The vaccine is available to everybody, regardless of their immigration status,” Aziz said.

