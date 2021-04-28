TAMPA, Fla. (CW44 News At 10) – The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is set to host a ceremony Wednesday evening honoring fallen deputies.

For the first time since losing a deputy in the line of duty, the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office will host its annual Law Enforcement Memorial Ceremony on Wednesday, April 28, 2021, at 7 p.m.

The families and loved ones of fallen deputies will gather with local dignitaries, community members, and HCSO personnel to honor the lives and service of the 17 heroes who have died in the line of duty in the agency’s history. Among the deputies being honored is Sgt. Brian LaVigne, who was struck and killed by a fleeing suspect in a tragic crash on January 11, 2021. Sgt. LaVigne’s family will unveil his name on the HCSO Memorial Wall for the first time along with Sheriff Chad Chronister and members of the HCSO Honor Guard.

Attorney General Ashley Moody will serve as the guest speaker for the ceremony, which will also include a flyover by the HCSO Aviation Unit and 21 Gun Salute.

“It is our shared responsibility to never forget the men and women whose names are etched on the Fallen Heroes Memorial, as the impact of these 17 fallen deputies is immeasurable,” said Sheriff Chad Chronister. “I pray that the families of our heroes will find comfort in this ceremony and know that the legacy of their loved ones will live on forever.”

Members of the public and the media are invited to attend the HCSO Law Enforcement Memorial Ceremony, which will be held at the Sheriff’s Operations Center located at 1900 E. 9th Avenue, Tampa, FL 33605.

Please plan to park along 8th Avenue or other surrounding parking lots. The visitor’s parking lot in front of HCSO will be closed.