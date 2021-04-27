SARASOTA, Fla. (TB NewsWire | CW44 News At 10) – If you love fine wine and food and are in need of a job, Cooper’s Hawk Winery & Restaurants needs more than 100 employees in Sarasota.

Cooper’s Hawk Winery & Restaurants, a nationally-renowned establishment combining an upscale casual restaurant, Napa-style tasting room and artisanal retail market will open its third Gulf Coast location at the new Fruitville Commons in Sarasota. Conveniently located just east of Interstate 75, the new location will officially open its doors this summer bringing a fresh, unique concept to the greater Sarasota region.

With the location currently under development, Cooper’s Hawk is now hiring approximately 140 employees for all positions include management, cooks and front-of-house staff. Both full- and part-time positions are available including kitchen staff, houseworkers, tasting room attendants, servers, hosts and bartenders.

Hiring opened April 26, 2021, at 337 Interstate Boulevard, Unit D in Sarasota. Hiring fairs and open interviews will take place on April 28 and May 12. Interested applicants can text code CHSA to 77948 for more details and to apply. They say qualified applicants should have a passion for customer service, and a love and understanding of fine wine and food.

“Southwest Florida has seen rapid growth with its world-renowned beaches and ideal location on the Gulf Coast of Mexico,” founder Tim McEnery said. “As a year-round, go-to destination in South Florida and a place many go to escape the cold, northern winters, Sarasota was the perfect location for the Cooper’s Hawk brand.”

Each Cooper’s Hawk location offers wine tasting, a wine club, a wine shop with wines and accessories, and an expansive eating area suitable for both leisurely dining and business meetings. The menu features dishes that pair naturally with Cooper’s Hawk wines. Wines are made at the company’s main winery in Illinois and then aged and served at nationwide locations onsite.

A well-established concept throughout the Midwest, Cooper’s Hawk also has locations nationwide and throughout the state of Florida including Tampa, Naples and Fort Lauderdale.