PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (CW44 News At 10) – COVID-19 drive-thru vaccination sites in Pasco County will begin transitioning to walk-up clinic locations and only second doses will be offered in May due to the decline in demand.

The Florida Department of Health in Pasco County (DOH-Pasco) COVID-19 drive-thru vaccination sites at the Gulf View Square Mall and Saint Leo University are transitioning to DOH-Pasco clinic locations in Dade City and New Port Richey. These changes are being made in response to the decrease in demand for the COVID-19 vaccine and the increase in the number of locations now providing COVID-19 vaccine in Pasco County.

Over the past seven weeks, DOH-Pasco has seen a reduction in the number of individuals scheduling COVID-19 vaccination appointments. During that time, Pasco County was vaccinating an average of just over 16,000 residents a week. Recently, the number of people receiving COVID-19 vaccine has decreased to approximately 6,900 individuals a week.

COVID-19 vaccine updates in May:

Only second-dose vaccinations will be provided through the month of May at both DOH-Pasco drive-thru vaccination sites. No more first-dose vaccine will

be offered at these locations.

Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. at Saint Leo University

Tuesday and Thursday from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at Sears, Gulf View Square Mall

Beginning Monday May 3, vaccination appointments will be available Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. at our Dade City clinic located at 13941 15th St., Dade City, FL 33525.

Beginning Tuesday, May 11, vaccination appointments will be available Tuesdays and Thursdays from 1:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. at our New Port Richey clinic located at 10841 Little Rd., New Port Richey, FL 34654.

To schedule an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccination at DOH-Pasco, Florida residents can call 727-861-5260 and select Option 1 for Medical Services then Option 2 for Immunizations.

In addition to these changes, please note that the last day DOH-Pasco will be providing COVID-19 testing at the Gulf View Square Mall is Monday, May 24 from 8:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Testing is NOT provided at Saint Leo University. For additional testing sites in Pasco County, go to bit.ly/PascoCOVIDtest.

On Dec. 31, 2020, DOH-Pasco opened the first COVID-19 drive-thru vaccination site in Pasco County. Over the past four months, staff and partners have worked hard to get Florida residents vaccinated. Pasco County now has over 130 locations helping to provide the vaccine throughout the county. DOH-Pasco could not have accomplished this without the help of our community partners. Please visit the DOH Vaccine Locator webpage to find COVID-19 vaccination sites by county or city.

As of Monday, April 26, Pasco County has vaccinated 195,955 people: 65,777 people have received their first doses and 130,178 people have completed their second doses. In addition, Pasco County Emergency Management has coordinated the distribution of 33,990 vaccines to Florida residents in 55+ communities.

At this time, only the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine is available to residents through DOH-Pasco. To expedite the registration process at the new vaccination clinic sites, DOH-Pasco asks individuals who make an appointment by phone to complete the Florida Department of Health COVID-19 Vaccine Screening and Consent Form prior to arriving. Consent forms are available in English and Spanish on the DOH-Pasco COVID-19 Vaccination Distribution webpage.

DOH-Pasco is asking residents with scheduled appointments to arrive no more than 15 minutes before their scheduled time. It will result in a longer wait for you and others adhering to their times. It is required to have a photo I.D. when checking in for all vaccination appointments.

Reminder: Pasco County Government is recommending the continued use of face coverings in most indoor public places where social distancing cannot be maintained; however, effective Monday, April 5, the county has issued Executive Order 20-10, rescinding the previous Executive Order requiring face coverings. Please note, face coverings are still required on all Pasco County Public Transportation buses per Transportation and Security Administration requirements. The lifting of the face coverings order does not apply to entities outside the control of the Pasco Board of County Commissioners, including schools and courthouses.

For information on DOH-Pasco’s vaccination operations, please visit Pasco.FloridaHealth.gov.