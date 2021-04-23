NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A New York man is facing charges related to the Capitol riot after the FBI was tipped off by one of his matches on a dating app.
According to authorities, Robert Chapman, 50, also known as Robert Erick, of Carmel, admitted he participated in the riot while chatting with a prospective date on the dating app Bumble.
“I did storm the Capitol. I made it all the way into Statuary Hall,” he allegedly wrote, adding he had been interviewed in the Washington Post and Wall Street Journal.
"We are not a match," was the reply.
The person Chapman was texting with snapped a screenshot of the exchange and gave it to the FBI.
Investigators then reviewed footage of the riot and say they spotted Chapman in it.
Chapman was arrested Thursday in Putnam County.
He’s charged with four misdemeanors, including disorderly conduct. He’s due in court next month.