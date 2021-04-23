TAMPA, Fla. (CW44 News At 10) – The Florida State Fair is now open and after a year of being in the pandemic, it’s going to look very different compared to previous years.

One of the main attractions at the Florida State Fair is being able to see little rams and other animals, but organizers say you need to wear your mask while you’re not eating or drinking so you stay safe.

When you come to the Florida State Fair you’ll see rides, animals, and performers.

Brooke Tostige visited the Fair on Thursday and says her priority is “the food. That’s my number one, but then the animals too.”

Adrienne Lumpkin and Robert Grimm were also at the Fair on opening day. Lumpkin says “I’m from Georgia. Six Flags is our biggest park and I love Six Flags so it was nice to come here and get a little dose of that.”

No matter what you come to the Fair for, there’s plenty to do.

“It’s been pretty fun, and actually as soon as we walked in we saw a pig race,” said Lumpkin.

But the Fair looks pretty different in 2021.

Cheryl Flood, Executive Director of the Florida State Fair, says “We’ve got over 400 hand sanitizers and hand washing stations and signs everywhere that reminds folks, COVID-19 is still very serious. We certainly have to take all the protocols that the CDC recommends.”

Flood says Fair organizers have spent a lot of money making sure everyone can stay safe and the event isn’t crowded.

“We’ve offered financial incentives for people to come during the week which will help relieve that weekend pressure,” said Flood.

Visitors say they think the precautions are working.

“We’re far away from people. It’s safe enough. A lot of people have been vaccinated. I don’t really see a lot of people here,” said Lumpkin.

Whether you’re coming to eat some fair-style popcorn or watch seals do fun tricks, visitors say they are grateful to have a sense of normalcy again.

“It’s very refreshing. It’s been over a year now,” said Lumpkin.

“It feels good. It feels nice to see people interact with other people too. Just be out and about,” said Tostige.

Organizers say they are encouraging people to take personal responsibility of their health. The Fair will remain open through May 2, 2021.