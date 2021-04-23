ATLANTA, Ga. (CW69 News at 10) — Earth Day is meant to demonstrate support for the environment and its protection. Several Metro Atlanta organizations took part in celebrations to help the planet.

Landscapers for the Atlanta Braves organization planted a seed of baseball history to celebrate the occasion by planting a historic magnolia tree seedling nicknamed “Maggie.” “How better to celebrate Earth Day than planting a tree, and especially a tree that has a significant connection to Atlanta baseball,” said Dawn Gepfer, the Braves’ director of Facility Operations at Truist Park.

The seedling came from a more than 100-year-old magnolia tree behind the Midtown Place Shopping Center on Ponce de Leon Avenue. The land was once home to Spiller Park, where the Atlanta Crackers and the Negro American League’s Atlanta Black Crackers played. “They chose to build the ballpark around the tree,” said Gepfer.

Babe Ruth and Eddie Matthews were among the baseball greats who hit home runs into the tree. “To get a piece of that tree and plant it here where it can have a long life and continue its legacy with baseball is very moving to me,” Gepfer said.

Another Earth Day event brought dignitaries to Metro Atlanta from around the world. They joined Partners in Action for Healthy Living (PAHL) at Belvedere Peace Garden in Decatur. “We had six different consulates that were here today. We planted a tree together to show unity,” said PAHL Executive Director Vanessa Parker. “A lot of our European nations are global changers of climate crisis and leading the charge of it.” “If we don’t take care of our planet, the planet doesn’t give back anything else,” said Koosje de Vries, the deputy consul general for The Netherlands. “We need to work together, not just as governments between the United States and the European Union, but also between communities,” said Belgium Consul Michael Cerulus.

PAHL organizers say it’s about achieving a more sustainable future and healthier living here and around the globe.