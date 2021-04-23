Menu
'We Are Not A Match': Robert Chapman Charged With Participating In Capitol Riot After Allegedly Boasting About It On Bumble Dating App
"I did storm the Capitol. I made it all the way into Statuary Hall," he allegedly wrote. "We are not a match," was the reply.
SEE IT: Video Captures Man Stealing Pricey Jumbo Teddy Bear Outside Gables Restaurant
A newly opened Coral Gables eatery is looking for the person who stole a pricey, giant red teddy bear which was being auctioned off for charity.
62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards Red Carpet Gallery
The best looks from the 62nd annual GRAMMY Awards on CBS.
Apollo 11: 'The Eagle Has Landed'
Dean Norris On His Favorite Thing About Art In 'United States Of Al': 'He's Just A Really, Really Good Dad'
Dean Norris discusses his role on the new CBS comedy, 'United States Of Al.'
Earth Day: A Look Back At The First Event
The first Earth Day happened 51 years ago, when CBS News's Walter Cronkite called it "a day dedicated to enlisting all the citizens of a bountiful country in a common cause of saving life from the deadly biproduct of that bounty."
How Dottie Pepper's Former Mentor George Pulver Might Advise Dustin Johnson And Will Zalatoris
Dottie Pepper, who has a new book about her former mentor George Pulver, looks at what he might say to Dustin Johnson and Will Zalatoris.
CBS Sports The New Home Of World Series Of Poker Main Event: 'We Have A History With This Tournament And We're Excited To Rekindle It'
The World Series of Poker is coming to CBS with coverage of the Main Event and several Bracelet Events
SEE IT: Best Moments From The 56th ACM Awards
Look back at the best moments from the 56th Academy of Country Music Awards on CBS and Paramount+.
LIST: 2021 ACM Award Winners
See all big the winners from the 56th Academy of Country Music Awards on CBS.
Zurich Classic Preview: Can Jon Rahm And Ryan Palmer Defend Title At TPC Louisiana?
The PGA Tour returns to TPC Louisiana this week for the Zurich Classic, one of the game's more unique events.
Baseball Report: Yankees Not Looking Like Much Of A Contender
The New York Yankees have the worst record in the American League, while the Oakland A's have pulled out of their early-season slump, winning eight straight.
Final NFL Power Rankings
It's tough to keep up with all the action in NFL. Here's your final power rankings of the season.
NFL Power Rankings: Week 16
It's tough to keep up with all the action in NFL. Here's your power rankings heading into Week 16.
A Treatment Option For Select Older Patients With AML
Last year, it was estimated that nearly 20,000 people in the United States would be diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia (AML), a very fast-progressing type of blood cancer that can be devastating if not treated quickly.
A Treatment Option For Select Older Patients With AML
Last year, it was estimated that nearly 20,000 people in the United States would be diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia (AML), a very fast-progressing type of blood cancer that can be devastating if not treated quickly.
April 23, 2021 at 5:36 pm
