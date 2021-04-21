File Photo. Credit: Getty Images.
ATLANTA, Ga. (CW69 News at 10) – A federal grand jury indicted Denis Onderi Makori, 34, of Powder Springs, on charges relating to a business email compromise (BEC) scheme targeting a Pennsylvania university and allegedly defrauding it out of more than $2 million, according to a statement from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Georgia.
According to Acting U.S. Attorney Kurt R. Erskine, the indictment, and other information presented in court:
- Various individuals allegedly engaged in a fraudulent BEC scheme to cause a Pennsylvania university to send payments totaling more than $2 million via Automated Clearing House (ACH) to a bank account controlled by Makori, rather than to the intended beneficiary of such payments, a medical supply company based in Alpharetta, Georgia.
- The scheme included a fraudulent email allegedly sent to the university that purported to be from the medical supply company.
- The fraudulent email allegedly contained ACH payment instructions that directed the university to transfer payments to an account that purportedly belonged to the medical supply company.
- The university then transferred more than $2 million dollars to the bank account allegedly controlled by Makori.
- Makori allegedly moved and laundered the funds between and among bank accounts associated with his logistics company, and then to bank accounts in Kenya, to himself, and to other persons associated with him.
Indictments only contain charges. The defendant is presumed innocent of the charges and it will be the government’s burden to prove the defendant’s guilt beyond a reasonable doubt at trial.