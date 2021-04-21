PALMETTO, Fla. (CW44 News At 10) – Manatee County Government is asking Manatee County Utilities to provide a report on water quality and how much it would cost to expand the area that the company services to include more homes near Piney Point.
This comes just two weeks after a breach was found at a Piney Point reservoir and millions of gallons of contaminated water was transferred into Tampa Bay to avoid a tidal wave throughout the surrounding community.READ MORE: Sen. Warnock, Stacey Abrams Testify On Voting Laws At Senate Judiciary Committee Hearing
Larry Franke has lived near Piney Point for eleven years and says “I think a lot of people were worried about the water, which they said didn’t affect anything.” Ever since the breach at the Piney Point reservoir, he claims his water has smelled very different, “like raw sewage.”
He isn’t the only one to notice changes in water near Piney Point. Three pictures were sent to CW44 by three different women who all live within seven miles of the reservoir. The women declined to appear on camera but say the water in their bathtubs was a yellow color.READ MORE: Gisele Bundchen Joining Boston-Based DraftKings As 'Special Advisor'
On April 12, Manatee County Utilities Department issued a statement claiming that people in Parish and Palmetto may notice discolored water but it’s safe to drink. It says the discolored water comes as the result of modifications being made to the water treatment process in recent months. County officials say the water discoloration and treatment has no connection to Piney Point, but some affected residents say they are still skeptical.
At a Manatee County Commission meeting on Tuesday, members asked Manatee County Utilities for a complete report on drinking water surrounding the Piney Point area and how much it would cost to expand the company’s services further East.
At the meeting, Commissioner James Satcher posited, “The houses that are near Piney Point are in a different situation. If you’re at home, you have to put yourself in their shoes. If your home was next to Piney Point, you’d have a little more concern about drinking your well-water than others would.”MORE NEWS: Governor DeSantis Signs Controversial Anti-Riot Bill Into Law
The county also approved an agreement for the construction of an injection well to locate Piney Point water that had been processed and cleaned. The agreement is with Youngquist Brothers, LLC for more than $9 million dollars.