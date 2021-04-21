LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. (CW69 News at 10) – The Gwinnett County Police Department (GCPD) is investigating an apparent murder/suicide involving a man and his daughter inside Bethesda Park, in Lawrenceville, according to a GCPD statement.
An officer conducting a random area check of the park around 11:30 p.m. found a vehicle the parking lot and discovered the body of Ignacio Ramos, 45, and his daughter, Valeria Ramos, 11, inside. Both had sustained at least one gunshot wound and were deceased.
Investigators believe Ignacio Ramos killed Valeria Ramos before committing suicide. Those detectives are continuing to work to identify a motive for this incident.
If anyone has any information to share in this case, please contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.