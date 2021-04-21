ATLANTA, Ga. (CW69 News at 10) – Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) arrested and charged Timothy Darryl Battle, 32, of Clayton County charged with one count of Sexual Exploitation of Children (Possession of Child Pornography), according to a GBI release.
The GBI began an investigation into Battle’s online activity after receiving a Cybertip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) regarding the alleged possession of many images and videos depicting child pornography by Battle via the internet. The investigation led to a search warrant at Battle’s home and his arrest.READ MORE: Governor DeSantis Signs Anti-Riot Bill Into Law
Battle is currently in the custody of the Clayton County Jail.READ MORE: Powder Springs Man Indicted For Two Million Dollar Fraud
Criminal charges are only accusations; defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.MORE NEWS: WATCH: British Woman Gets Video Of Mountain Lion Right Outside Home In Boulder
Anyone with information about other cases of child exploitation is asked to contact the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes Unit at 404-270-8870. Tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.