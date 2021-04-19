WASHINGTON (WJZ) — The U.S. Small Business Administration is launching a new program to help the food service industry that was hit hard by the pandemic.
The SBA is prioritizing funding the hardest hit small businesses through the “Restaurant Revitalization Fund.”READ MORE: Skydiver Dies As Parachute Gets Tangled On The Way Down At Lodi Parachute Center
The goal is to ensure these businesses can meet payroll, purchase supplies and get what they need to comply with COVID restrictions. Applications will be accepted soon.READ MORE: Stimulus Check Update: Will You Get A Fourth Relief Payment?
For more information and to see if you qualify, click here.MORE NEWS: Newnan Police Chase Ends In Gunfight, GBI Investigating