DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. (CW69 News at 10) – On Sunday, the Douglasville Police Department (DPD) requested the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) to investigate an officer involved shooting, according to a GBI statement. A police K-9 was injured in the incident.

Initial information indicates that at approximately 2:07 a.m., DPD officers conducted a driver’s license and safety checkpoint on Chapel Hill Road near the I-20 exit. While at the checkpoint, officers saw a vehicle attempting to avoid law enforcement. Officers began to pursue the vehicle, but the male driver fled the scene on foot.

Officers set up a perimeter and requested assistance from the Austell Police Department’s K-9 Unit. During the search, they found the man and he exchanged gunfire with an Austell PD officer. During the shooting, Austell PD K-9 “Jerry Lee” was struck once in his front left leg.

After the shooting, the man ran again along a wood line parallel to I-20. DPD requested Georgia State Patrol (GSP) Aviation support and assistance from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO).

At approximately 5:08 a.m., the man was located by GSP Aviation in the woods near the 6800 block of Douglas Boulevard. DCSO SWAT team members attempted to talk to the man and during their attempts they reported hearing a gunshot. Officers found the man with a gunshot wound and rendered medical aid. A handgun was found near his body.

He was transported to Wellstar Douglas Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

An autopsy will be performed by the GBI Medical Examiner’s Office. The man’s identity is being withheld pending next of kin notification.

K-9 Jerry Lee was transported to an area veterinarian and is in stable condition. No other officers were injured during the incident.

The GBI will conduct an independent investigation. Once completed, it will be turned over to the Douglas County District Attorney’s Office for review.