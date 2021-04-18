(CBS) – The 56th Academy of Country Music Awards are in books and they were a show for the ages! Co-hosted by country music superstars Mickey Guyton and Keith Urban, the 2021 edition of the ACMs saw performances from some of the biggest names in music including Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert, Carrie Underwood and Kane Brown. Even the show’s co-hosts took the stage for musical performances. Broadcasting from the iconic Ryman Auditorium, Bluebird Cafe and Grand Ole Opry, the 56th ACMs featured over 30 artists in total.

When all the dust settled Luke Bryan took home the prestigious “Entertainer of the Year Award” with Maren Morris and Thomas Rhett winning “Female and Male Artist of The Year” honors respectively. Morris will leave this year’s awards with both hands full as she was also awarded “Song of the Year” for “The Bones.” Chris Stapleton and his one-of-a-kind vocals walked away with “Album of the Year” for “Starting Over.”

This year’s ceremony marked the 23rd year in a row that CBS was the home of the biggest night in country music and was also the show’s first year streaming live on Paramount+. See below to get another look at the show’s best moments and be sure to tune in again next year for the 57th ACM Awards.

Mickey Guyton Brings Down The House

Jimmy Allen And Brad Paisley Carry A Tune

Elle King And Miranda Lambert Arrive In Style At The Grand Ole Opry

Luke Combs Serenades With “Forever After All”

“The Chief” Rocks The ACM Stage

Carrie Underwood And CeCe Winans Perform “Amazing Grace”

Dierks Bentley Belts It Out With The War & Treaty

Lady A Taking It Outside

Keith Urban And Mickey Guyton Take The Stage As Co-Hosts

Maren Morris Duets With Husband Ryan Hurd

Thomas Rhett Shows Why He Is The Male Artist Of The Year

Carly Pearce And Lee Brice Make Sure Everyone At Home Is “Happy Now”

Kelse And Kenny Collab

Little Big Town Takes It To The Streets

Chris Stapleton Takes Home Album Of The Year