POLK COUNTY, Fla. (CW44 News At 10) – Polk County will soon shutter their COVID-19 vaccination scheduling portal.
The COVID-19 vaccine portal is due to close Sunday, just before midnight. The call center will remain open until Friday. Health officials with the Florida Department of Health in Polk County say the need for scheduling appointments is no longer necessary as shots enter more arms.
Instead, they will transition the vaccination efforts to larger walk-up vaccine sites where appointments will not be necessary as the vaccine has become more available across the county.
On Tuesday, April 20, 2021, COVID-19 Vaccines will be available at Lake Eva Event Center in Haines City from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m..