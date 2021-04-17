TAMPA, Fla. (CW44 News At 10) – Bar owners are gearing up for a spike in customers over the weekend.

After the annual Gasparilla parade was cancelled because of COVID-19, bars and a group called Downtown Crawlers came together to organize a bar crawl called ‘Gasparilla Bar Invasion.’

The manager at District Tavern says he’s excited to see everyone come out and celebrate, but do it safely, and that’s why he is setting up an outdoor bar to make sure everyone can social distance.

Andreas Neuert, Co-owner of Downtown Crawlers, says “Then you can have fun all day.”

Although Gasparilla was cancelled for 2021, bars and an event company called the Downtown Crawlers are still celebrating.

“It’s getting back to a little bit of normal and also it’s supporting the bars, supporting us as well. I mean, we’ve been shut down for a year,” said Neuert.

Ryan Fitzgerald, manager of District Tavern, says “It’s definitely been a rough year and we’re just kind of pushing through and work together with a lot of different businesses and different business ideas.”

Neuert, says he’s excited to see familiar faces and watch business pick up.

“Our revenue is at complete zero for the last year, so now it’s nice to get back to some events,” said Neuert.

While live music, activities, and pirate-themed drinks are just a day away, Neuert is reminding people to take precautions.

“You have to follow each bar’s rules if they require you to wear a mask, wear a mask. If they are at capacity, come back later,” said Neuert.

Fitzgerald is also making some adjustments.

“When you come in we ask you to wear a mask. We moved a lot of our things outside now,” said Fitzgerald.

Both Fitzgerald and Neuert say they hope people come out and support local businesses on Saturday.

“We just wanted to get everyone involved and get them to dress up as a pirate like me. This has been on the shelf for a year,” said Neuert.

The event will run from noon on Saturday until 11 p.m.